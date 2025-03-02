Crazy Rich Asians: TV Series Based on Feature Film in Development at Max

Crazy Rich Asians may soon be headed to the small screen. Max is developing a television series based on the feature film.

According to Deadline, Adele Lim will serve as the series’ executive producer, showrunner, and writer. Kevin Kwan and John M. Chu will co-executive produce it alongside Lim.

The following was revealed about the series:

“We understand there have been unofficial conversations with the original cast about possibly returning; however, there is no creative direction for the season, so it would be too early to speculate on the storyline. Sources close to production confirm to Deadline that the series will not replace the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 film as Chu and Warner Bros. Pictures continue to develop the project. Max confirmed the series will be a drama based on the book series by Kwan.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of the 2018 film? Would you like to see a television series on Max?