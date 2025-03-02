The Never Ever Mets: Season Two; OWN Releases Premiere Date and Teaser for Online Dating Reality Series

The Never Ever Mets has its return date. OWN has announced an April premiere date for the online dating reality series, releasing a trailer and key art (above).

The series follows couples who have never met, taking their relationships from the online world to the real one.

OWN shared the following about the series:

“OWN’s dating series THE NEVER EVER METS, hosted by actress Ta’Rhonda Jones, returns for its second season on Friday, April 4 at 8pm ET/PT. The dynamic new season features seven new couples who have built strong love connections online but have never met in person. Now, they’ll spend three weeks together in a lush LA villa to see if their virtual chemistry translates to real life. As they take their relationships to the next level, shocking secrets and bombshell revelations bring into question whether their love stories can survive off the screen.

As the couples finally meet face to face and settle in, they soon discover they have a lot more to learn about each other. Reprising her role as host and relationship sensei, Jones leads the couples through fun dates and bonding activities each week. Designed to test their physical and emotional connections, each exercise also reveals new insight about their partners. For some, major secrets and red flags call for a couple’s session with an expert, while for others a night (or two!) in the Intimacy Suite seals the deal. With no filters, some relationships heat up while others cool down. Whose love will deepen, and who will go home single?

In the premiere episode jitters run high as the couples meet in person, wondering if their partners will match their expectations. Charli and Jared have been talking for over four years and are eager to connect in real life. However, they’ve both been hiding major life-changing secrets from each other. As a plus-sized model, Keke is confident in her own skin, yet still nervous to meet Brandon. When the two finally meet, Brandon discovers a habit of Keke’s that becomes a major concern for him. As the couples embark on their first dates, will their real-life attraction match the chemistry they’ve built online?

The first season of THE NEVER EVER METS ranked as Friday night’s #1 original series on ad-supported cable in its time period across all key African American demos, seeing double-digit ratings growth during its run.

Meet this season’s couples:

Charli & Jared – Dating 4.5 Years

Charli (34, Dallas) and Jared (32, Columbia, S.C.) attended the same high school but never crossed paths until they connected on social media before the pandemic. Deeply in love but yet to meet in person, they each hold a monumental secret. If they choose to reveal these truths, their relationship could face the ultimate test of strength.

Keke & Brandon – Dating 4 Years

Keke (29, Atlanta), a stunning plus-sized model, and Brandon (30, Birmingham, Ala.), a former football player, met on social media and quickly developed a strong connection that’s now lasted years. Keke has been secretive about her living situation and worried about Brandon’s reaction to her physical appearance when they finally meet in person. These concerns have kept them from meeting, but now they’re ready to confront their fears and see if their virtual bond can ignite real-life sparks.

Alicia & Ervin – Dating 5 Months

Alicia (36, Nazareth, Penn.) and Ervin (44, Brockton, Mass.) met on social media and were instantly attracted to each other. They quickly began talking on the phone and video chatting multiple times a day. Alicia takes pride in knowing her worth and refusing to settle. While Ervin admires her strength and confidence, he worries that her “zero-tolerance” approach could jeopardize their chances together.

Tatiana & Clavacia – Dating 8 Months

Clavacia (28, Riverdale, Ga.) encountered Tatiana (31, Los Angeles) through mutual friends on social media and was immediately interested. Drawn to Tatiana’s confidence and beauty, Clavacia quickly caught her attention by liking her posts. Once they started talking, they couldn’t stop and their chemistry has only grown stronger. However, Clavacia is hiding a major secret that could potentially shake the foundation they have built online.

Alexis & Chris – Dating 1 Year

Alexis (47, Philadelphia) and Chris (35, Dallas) were introduced by a mutual friend over the phone. Chris was blown away by Alexis’ personality, wit and energy, while she was charmed by his “smooth” delivery. Their connection crackles with flirtation and banter, but trust remains an issue after an incident in their relationship. Determined to prove his loyalty, Chris is doing everything he can to show Alexis she is the only one he wants.

Brittany & Ty – Dating 3 Months

Brittany (41, Houston) and Tyler (38, Los Angeles) were introduced through his brother. While their relationship is still new and casual, Brittany is looking for something more serious. As a single mom, she values chivalry whereas Tyler, a late bloomer, is searching for a true partner – someone who sees him as an equal and is comfortable sharing responsibilities. His vibrant online personality has captivated Brittany, but the real challenge will be seeing if their chemistry translates into real life.

Cinco & Jay – Dating 5 Months

Cinco (30, Atlanta) and Jay (Maywood, Ill.) met online through a mutual friend and were instantly bewitched by each other. Jay, six feet tall, and Cinco, a six-foot-seven professional basketball player, formed a strong, exclusive online relationship. However, as a devoted single mom, Jay’s world revolves around her four-year-old son, and she’s unsure about uprooting his life despite discussing a future with Cinco.”