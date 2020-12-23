Underground: OWN to Air “Revisiting” Special Hosted by John Legend

Underground is coming to OWN next month, and the cable channel has a new special, Revisiting Underground, planned for premiere night. Musician and Executive Producer John Legend will host the half-hour special which will take viewers behind-the-scenes of the series.

A period drama about the Underground Railroad in Antebellum Georgia, the Underground series originally aired for two seasons on WGN America, from 2016 until 2017. Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica De Gouw, Alano Miller, Christopher Meloni, and Amirah Vann starred in the series. The OWN rebroadcasts of episodes will be augmented with cast introductions and additional footage.

OWN revealed more about the Underground special in a press release.

“OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will air Revisiting Underground, an all-new half-hour special from Sony Pictures Television, immediately following the previously announced January 5 premiere on OWN of the critically acclaimed historical drama Underground on OWN at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The dramatic series acquired from Sony Pictures Television will have a revitalized presentation on OWN, with newly filmed episodic introductions by cast members, never-before-seen behind the scenes footage and more. The premiere episode has been expanded to 90 minutes, with Revisiting Underground debuting at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Grounded in this moment of cultural shift, Revisiting Underground reminds us of the importance of taking history off of the shelves and bringing it into our daily lives. Executive Producers John Legend, Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, along with the cast and crew, share personal stories, reflect on their time working on the show, and discuss the power of activism and the relevance of the show today. We’ll look at the research everyone did to prepare for their roles, hear their personal stories of challenges and triumphs from their time working on these intense stories, and explore the music of the show. Finally, we’ll share how the cast honors the heroes of the Underground with the activism in their daily lives.”

