Never Ever Mets: Season Two; Early Renewal Announced for OWN Dating Series

Never Ever Mets ended its first season on OWN on Friday, but fans of the series will have a second season to look forward to next year. The series, hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones, follows seven couples who have never met in person after months of a virtual relationship.

OWN revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced THE NEVER EVER METS, its freshman dating and relationship series, will be renewed for a second season ahead of its finale airing Friday, June 21 at 8/7c. The first season ranked as Friday night’s #1 original series on ad-supported cable in its time period across all key African American demos, consistently drove double-digit growth over the season and has been watched by nearly 4 million total viewers to date on the cable network. “Through its impressive growth over its freshman season and its ranking as the number one Friday night series among all key African American demos, ‘The Never Ever Mets’ clearly resonated with our viewers and validated the need to bring fans a second season,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Hosted by actor and musician Ta’Rhonda Jones, THE NEVER EVER METS follows seven couples who have been virtually dating, some for months and others for years, as they take their online relationships into the real world – all while living in a house together and navigating a variety of challenges and relationship-building exercises. The host, together with relationship experts, facilitate these challenges and meetings, which include couples therapy sessions as well as unconventional bonding activities, to test if the couples’ internet love can survive off the screen. Season One culminates this Friday as five couples remain, leaving major self-reflection and learnings about intimacy and romantic relationships for each person in the house. THE NEVER EVER METS is produced by Bunim Murray Productions for OWN.”

The second season’s premiere date for the dating reality series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this OWN series?