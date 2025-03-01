Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero: BritBox Sets Premiere Date for Mystery Series Starring Anjelica Huston and Matthew Rhys

Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero has a premiere date. The new mystery series starring Anjelia Huston and Matthew Rhys will arrive on BritBox in April.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ella Lily Hyland, Mimi Keene, Anjana Vasan, and Clarke Peters also star in the series, which Sam Yates directs.

BritBox shared the following about the series:

“England, 1936. After a scandalous celebrity divorce, British tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile’s aunt, Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston).With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay (Mimi Keene), tensions are running high. Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder. A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death? An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero.”

The British mystery series premieres on April 16th. A poster and trailer for the series are below.

