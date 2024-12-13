The Pitt: Max Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Medical Drama Starring Noah Wyle

The Pitt has a premiere date, and those waiting for the series do not have much longer to wait for it at all. The new Max medical drama will arrive in January. The premiere date was announced with a trailer. Fifteen episodes were produced for the series.

Noah Wyle, Shawn Hatosy, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil, and Deepti Gupta, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa star in the series set in a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Max shared the following about the new series:

“THE PITT is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.”

The trailer for The Pitt is below. The series arrives on January 9th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Max series next month?