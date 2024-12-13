Prison Break: Hulu Orders Pilot for Sequel Series from Elgin James of Mayans MC

Prison Break may be returning to the small screen. Hulu has ordered a pilot for a sequel series from one of the creators of Mayans MC – Elgin James. The Prison Break sequel has been in development since November 2023.

Deadline shared the following about the Hulu project:

“Details regarding the new installment’s plot are being kept under wraps, however, Deadline understands James’ version will be its own thing set within the same universe. As we previously reported, it is not expected to involve the characters at the center of the original series and its follow-up on Fox, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell).”

Miller, Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Mark Feuerstein, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar, Paul Adelstein, Augustus Prew, Rick Yune, and Inbar Lavi starred in the original FOX series which aired for five seasons and one season revival in 2017.

Additional details for the Hulu sequel series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Prison Break? Would you watch a sequel series on Hulu?