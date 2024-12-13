The Flip Off: HGTV to Pit Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Against One Another in New Series

The Flip Off is headed to HGTV. The new home renovation series will have exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack facing off to see who is better at renovation and flipping a house to make the most money.

HGTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack built a home-flipping empire and top HGTV series with Flip or Flop—but it all came crashing down after their much-publicized divorce. Now, Tarek and Christina are back in the network’s new highly anticipated series The Flip Off, a throwdown competition which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see which ex can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, earning the chance at ultimate bragging rights and a first-class vacation paid for by the loser. With nearly 1,000 flips to his credit, real estate expert Tarek runs a successful flipping business with his new wife and on-screen partner, luxury real estate agent Heather Rae El Moussa, while design expert Christina spent a decade flipping homes alongside Tarek and is adept at creating dream homes with high-end style for clients. As The Flip Off begins, Christina will start the competition against Tarek and Heather alongside her husband, but a sudden life change will bring a shocking twist. With even more to prove on her own, Christina will turn to her trusted team, stopping at nothing to silence Tarek’s endless bragging and beat him at his own flipping game.

“Tarek, Heather and I have all been through a lot of stuff together, and we are all highly competitive,” said Christina. “Tarek is the self-proclaimed ‘best flipper in the world,’ but, honestly, give me a break. I can’t wait to smoke them at their own game.”

“When it comes to distressed real estate, I own the space and Christina doesn’t stand a chance,” said Tarek. “It all comes down to this—who’s going to rise higher from the ashes of everything that we burned to the ground?”

“I come from high-end real estate, and now I’ve been flipping houses with Tarek for the last few years,” said Heather. “It’s my time to show how hard I’ve worked on my designs, and, more than anything, I want to prove that we can beat Christina.”

Across the six-episode flipping battle, the two teams will put their skills and budget to the test as they renovate the kitchen, main suite, living room, guest suite, extra bedroom and exterior of their chosen properties. To raise the stakes each week, the teams will take turns handpicking special guest judges to evaluate the transformed rooms based on design, use of space, quality of work, overall transformation and added value. The notable list of judges will include: Heather Dubrow (The Real Housewives of Orange County); Dominique El Moussa and Laurie Haack (Tarek and Christina’s Moms); Amanza Smith (Selling Sunset); Ant Anstead (Christina’s ex-husband and host of Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic); Izzy Battres (Izzy Does It) and Jeff Lawrence (former Flip or Flop contractor); and Jeff Lewis (Hollywood Houselift, host of Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live”). And, to further up the ante, the winner of each weekly renovation challenge will win a two-thousand-dollar prize from the losing team to use in the next space.

In the supersized two-hour premiere episode, Tarek will throw down the gauntlet on the soccer field, initiating the competition with Christina. They’ll formulate the rules of the game, beginning with only one week to find and purchase their flip homes. Soon after a tumultuous house hunt, Christina will drop an emotional bombshell on Tarek when she reveals she’s getting divorced and wishes to continue the competition solo. She’ll appeal to Tarek and Heather for more time to complete the kitchen renovations, which will be judged by tastemaker Heather Dubrow, and offer to give them a sneak peek of her property.

While waiting for The Flip Off to premiere, fans can watch a new season of The Flipping El Moussas premiering Thursday, Dec. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Fans also can binge watch Flip or Flop and Tarek and Christina’s other solo series, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, on Max® and discovery+. In addition, they can stay connected on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and can follow @HGTV and #TheFlipOff on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads. The Flip Off will be available to stream the same day and time on Max® and discovery+—Wednesdays at 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 29.

The Flip Off is produced by DIGA Studios in association with Homemade Productions, Inc., with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa serving as executive producers, and Unbroken Productions, with Christina Haack serving as executive producer.”