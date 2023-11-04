Prison Break: Hulu Developing New Version from Mayans MC Co-Creator

Prison Break may make another comeback. A new version of the popular FOX series is now in development from Elgin James, co-creator of FX’s Mayans MC. If this new version moves forward, it will air on Hulu, which is the streaming home of the original series.

The original FOX series stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Mark Feuerstein, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar, Paul Adelstein, Augustus Prew, Rick Yune, and Inbar Lavi, and it aired for five seasons, including a shortened revival of Prison Break in 2017. The show’s story begins as structural engineer Michael Scofield (Miller) commits armed robbery. He is sentenced to a term in the same prison where his brother, Lincoln Burrows (Purcell), is serving time for a crime he didn’t commit.

Limited details are available about the new project, but it will be set in the same world as the original series. None of the original cast members are expected to be involved.

James just wrapped Mayans MC in July, and this new series will be a part of his current deal with 20th Television, per Deadline. James will write the series’ script and also serve as an executive producer with Marty Adelstein, Neal Moritz, Dawn Olmstead, and Paul Scheuring. The latter created the Prison Break series, and Adelstein, Moritz, and Olmstead executive-produced on the original show.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Prison Break? Would you watch a new version on Hulu?