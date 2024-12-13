Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Survivor, Sullivan’s Crossing, The Floor, Frosty the Snowman, Celebrity Family Feud

Published:

Survivor TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: CBS)

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: The Masked Singer, The Floor, Sullivan’s Crossing,  and SurvivorSpecials: Frosty the Snowman, Shrek the Hall, and A Motown Christmas. Sports: Inside the NFL.  Reruns: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Celebrity Family Feud, and FBI.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



