Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: The Masked Singer, Criminal Minds: Evolution, America’s Funniest Home Videos, NFL Football, A Waltons Thanksgiving

Published:

The Masked Singer TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

© 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Thursday, November 24, 2022 ratings — New episodes: The Masked Singer and LEGO Masters.  Specials: Criminal Minds: Evolution and A Waltons Thanksgiving.  Sports: NFL Football: Patriots at Vikings.  Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Young Sheldon, So Help Me Todd, and Ghosts.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x