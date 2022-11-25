Dirty Jobs: Season 10 of Mike Rowe Series Gets Premiere Date on Discovery Channel

Dirty Jobs is returning soon for its 10th season. Discovery Channel has announced that the reality series starring Mike Rowe will return with new episodes on December 11th.

Debuting in 2003, the series follows Rowe as he joins workers in performing particularly difficult, strange, disgusting, and/or messy jobs. The show initially ran for eight seasons on the cable channel. After a decade, Dirty Jobs was revived on Discovery for a ninth season which debuted in January.

Discovery Channel has revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Mike Rowe gets back to work for an all-new season of “Dirty Jobs” on Sunday, December 11 at 8 PM ET/PT, revealing the hardworking Americans who have found their way to some of the most extraordinary jobs that make civilized life for the rest of us possible. Every episode of this fan-favorite series celebrates the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs across industries, ranging from construction to sanitation, manufacturing and more. And for Mike, the dirtier the job the better this season, as he tackles each with gusto and a no-nonsense approach which Discovery audiences respect and admire. In the Dec. 11 premiere of “Dirty Jobs,” Mike travels to West Palm Beach, Fl to take on the job of Pool Liner Fixer with second-generation pool fixers Dan Duecker, Dave Duecker and Juan Pablo, who lead Mike into the dirtiest pool in America to clean 17 years of accumulated filth. Later, in Orlando, Mike takes on the job of Hotel Soap Recycler and meets with Shawn Seipler and “Soap Whisperer” Carlos Anderson to recycle dirty hotel soap to donate to people in need. Additional ‘dirty’ jobs Mike takes on this season, among others, include: · Beaver Relocator – Mike travels to Utah and helps save municipal infrastructures while positively impacting the local ecosystems as he traps, treats, and relocates urban nuisance beavers · Deer Urine Farmer – In Illinois, Mike collects and bottles the freshest farm-raised deer urine on the market sold to hunters, he discovers feces from a new species of deer · Manhole Rehabilitator – Mike descends into an aging manhole in Tennessee to stops the sewage and provide sewer maintenance · Feral Cat Fixer – Mike herds cats with some truly memorable Texas cat-ladies with a mission: control local feral cat populations by capturing, neutering, and releasing these feral furballs · Aquatic Necropsy – Mike assists in performing a necropsy by diving elbow-deep into a recently deceased bottlenose dolphin to determine the cause of the animal’s death which will help biologists further understand the species in the wild · Pile Jacketer – Mike travels to Pensacola, FL to work waist-deep in a river to reinforce the crumbling infrastructure of a dilapidated bridge · Spice Maker – Mike returns to his hometown Baltimore to rectify an OLD mistake and learns the recipe for Maryland’s most popular crab seasoning.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dirty Jobs? Do you plan to check out the new season on Discovery Channel next month?