Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip: Discovery Channel Announces New Mike Rowe Series

Tim to get ready for a new series featuring Mike Rowe. Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip has been ordered, and it will arrive next month.

“Discovery Channel announced today that Mike Rowe will host the brand-new four-episode series, DIRTY JOBS: ROWE’D TRIP premiering Tuesday, July 7 at 9PM ET/PT. Part reunion, part road-trip, part look-back-special, and part “where-are-they-now,” this series highlights everything that made DIRTY JOBS an “essential” franchise in the first place. The original DIRTY JOBS crew travel together in a mini-RV and reminisce about all things dirty.

“DIRTY JOBS Forrest Gumped it’s way on the air in 2004 and changed my life forever. What began as a simple tribute to my grandfather, has evolved into the granddaddy of “essential work” programming, and I’m humbled everyday by the number of people who continue to watch,” Rowe said. “Personally, I’ve missed the camaraderie more than anything else – the fun of traveling with a tight-knit crew, meeting the finest people you could ever hope to know, and shooting in all 50 states many times over. Looking back at my favorite moments with the old crew while hitting the open road was the perfect way to reunite, especially at a time like the one we’re all living through now. I know that fans of the show will have as much fun watching, as we did filming.”

During the original DIRTY JOBS, Rowe traveled to all 50 states and completed 300 different jobs. Now, he and the original DIRTY JOBS crew set out on a road trip across the country to revisit past jobbers and tell new stories. Each episode will follow a specific theme – Infrastructure, Innovator, Isolation and Animals and lead viewers on an epic road trip, culminating in a stop at a unique destination.”