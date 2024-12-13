Sullivan’s Crossing: Season Three Renewal; Canadian Drama Confirmed Returning to CW

Maggie and company will return to The CW for the 2025-26 TV season. The American network has officially picked up the CTV series’ third season. The show’s second season of 10 episodes finished airing on The CW this week.

A Canadian romantic drama series, the Sullivan’s Crossing TV show is based on the novel by Robyn Carr and stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Amalia Williamson, Lindura, Dakota Taylor, Lauren Hammersley, Lynda Boyd, Reid Price, Peter Outerbridge, Allan Hawco, Michelle Nolden, and Cindy Sampson. In the story, successful neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) has her life turned upside down when her business partner is indicted for fraud. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie leaves Boston for her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic campground on the coast run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson). Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past, as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten. As season two begins, Maggie has learned about her father’s stroke, and her life is once again thrown into turmoil. Choosing to delay her return to Boston to care for Sully, Maggie finds herself back in Sullivan’s Crossing, where she must once again face her conflicted feelings about her father and address her growing attraction to Cal, as she struggles to come to terms with the realities of her pregnancy and the impact it may have on her career.

Airing on Wednesday nights in the United States, the second season of Sullivan’s Crossing averaged a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership.

The drama performs well for The CW, and the series was renewed for a third season in Canada in June, so the U.S. pick-up doesn’t come as a surprise. Still, given the network’s new business model, taking any renewal for granted is difficult.

“We are so excited to return to Sullivan’s Crossing next year for a third season,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. “Roma, this talented cast, and the entire creative team have built an incredible world full of emotionally charged storytelling that has resonated with viewers over the last two years. And tonight’s season finale includes a can’t-miss cliffhanger that will leave fans clamoring for more.”

Creator, showrunner and executive producer Roma Roth said, “I am beyond thrilled that we get to continue telling this beautiful story about love and family with this extraordinary cast. The love and support from both the fans and The CW has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to show them what we have in store next.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Sullivan’s Crossing TV series? Are you glad The CW has picked up the third season?

