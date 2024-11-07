Smallville: Tom Welling Shares Update on Plans for an Animated Sequel Series

Fans of Smallville who were waiting for word on a sequel have received an update, but it is not the kind of update they wanted. Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum have been working on an animated sequel to the CW Superman series, but they have not been able to move forward with the project.

Welling spoke with Screen Rant at Comic Con Stockholm and said the following about the sequel series:

“We want it to work. The honest answer is we have not been able to get Warner Brothers to give us the thumbs up. We need their permission. We haven’t even gotten a response! It’s the weirdest thing because it is more of a fan-driven idea. It’s not going to be a blockbuster. It’s not going to be a financial windfall for any of us. We all like each other, we all like working together, and if we could do it, it’d be fun. But Warner Bros. – and I’m not hating on them – they just haven’t gotten back to us. It’s not a priority for them. It’s like a not-returning-phone-calls-thing.”

Welling also revealed that the series’ animation is complete. CBR revealed that the cast is ready to return to voice their characters for the animated series, which would be set after the live-action series, which ended with Clark finally becoming Superman.

