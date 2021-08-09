Supergirl: Season Six; Actors Say Goodbye as CW Series Wraps Filming

Supergirl is flying off into the sunset. The cast has wrapped filming the sixth and final season of the superhero series, which returns to The CW on August 24th. Some of the cast wrote about wrapping production on the series via social media.

Melissa Benoist, David Harewood, and Jesse Rath each shared a message with their followers.

Oh boy that was tough. Held it together right up until the end but there’s no superpower that can stop raw emotion. A big thank you to all the fans, for all the tweets and letters, all mightily appreciated. I’ll see you again sometime soon but for now, that a series wrap on me.🤟🏾 — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) August 7, 2021

Today is the last day of #supergirl 💚 pic.twitter.com/EVGUaborhI — Jesse Rath (@jesserath) August 6, 2021

Viewers have had to wait longer than usual for the 20-episode sixth season. Benoist was pregnant at the wrap of season five, and she delivered late last year. Filming was also delayed due to the pandemic.

Supergirl aired five seasons on The CW after having aired one season on CBS. After an early crossover with The Flash performed well, the powers that be decided Supergirl joining the Arrowverse line-up on The CW would be a better fit.

It is not known if any of the characters from Supergirl will pop up on other Arrowverse shows in the future, like DC’s Stargirl or DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Arrow ended in 2020 but a key character from that show recently appeared on Superman & Lois.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Supergirl end? Do you plan to watch the rest of season six on The CW later this month?