FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted: Cancelled CBS Series Casts Say Goodbye as Filming Ends

FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted are ending with their current seasons, and the cast took to their Instagram accounts to say goodbye as filming ended on the CBS programs. Their messages are below.

Jesse Lee Soffer, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Christina Wolfe star in FBI: International, which follows the FBI’s International Fly Team. The series ends after four seasons on CBS.

As for FBI: Most Wanted, the series stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge, and it follows the Fugitive Task Force of the FBI, which goes after those criminals on the Most Wanted list. The series ends after six seasons on CBS.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see these shows end on CBS?