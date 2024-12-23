Poppa’s House: Marlon Wayans and Vivica A. Fox to Visit CBS Sitcom

Poppa’s House has landed some big-name guest stars for when the show returns from its midseason break. Viewers will see Marlon Wayans and Vivica A. Fox appear on the sitcom.

Wayans will appear alongside his brother and nephew in an episode set to air in February, and FOX will appear in an April episode.

CBS revealed that Marlon will play “Poppa’s brother Melvin, a bit of a ne’er do well who comes to visit the family with a new business idea. Poppa is quick to warn everyone not to trust him, while Ivy (Essence Atkins) and Junior want to believe he’s changed.”

As for Fox, TV Line revealed that she will play a judge whose “catchphrase is ‘Say Wha?!’ and the court loves to join in with her. She rules her courtroom with an iron fist; she is not to be messed with, as Junior will discover. She takes a liking to Poppa, and is very impressed with his style and demeanor, much to Junior’s dismay.”

Poppa’s House will return to CBS on January 27th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS series? Are you excited to see these new guest stars?