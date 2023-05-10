Matlock: CBS Greenlights Legal Series Reboot Starring Kathy Bates (Watch)

Kathy Bates is returning to network television in another legal series. The actress previously starred in Harry’s Law, a two-season comedy-drama on NBC. This time around, she’ll be at the center of Matlock, a reboot of the Andy Griffth drama that ran for nine seasons.

The new version of Matlock stars Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years. She decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases.

Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice. Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Kat Coiro directed the pilot from a script written by Jennie Snyder Urman. The executive producers are Bates, Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, and John Will. CBS Studios produce the series.

The new series will air on Sunday nights during CBS’ 2023-24 season. It’s unclear when the new season will begin airing, given the ongoing WGA strike.

Here’s a trailer, as well as two additional photos:

