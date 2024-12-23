Stranger Things: Season Five; Netflix Cast Says Goodbye as Filming Wraps on Final Episodes

That’s a wrap! Production has concluded on the final episodes of Stranger Things, and one cast member gave an emotional speech on the final day of filming for the Netflix series. Other cast members took to social media to say goodbye to the series.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson star in the series set in the 1980s, which follows the residents of a small town as they deal with the supernatural events happening in it.

The premiere date for Stranger Things’s fifth and final season will be announced later.

Check out Millie Bobby Brown’s speech and other posts by members of the cast below.

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional speech from the set of ‘Stranger Things’ after the final season wrapped filming: “I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family.” pic.twitter.com/T6bCnfmPe2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 20, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp)

