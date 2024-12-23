What If…?: Marvel Boss Discusses Why the Disney+ Anthology Series Is Ending

What If …? returned to Disney+ with its third and final season yesterday, and now the man in charge of Marvel Television, Brad Winderbaum, is discussing why the animated series is ending now. There isn’t a lack of stories to tell in the multiverse.

The animated series goes into the multiverse and plays what if with characters, giving them alternate identities in the Marvel universe. Those in the Marvel movies return to voice their counterparts in the series.

Winderbaum said the following about the Disney+ series ending, according to EW:

“There are bigger universe reasons to culminate it now. If you’re a fan of the overall MCU, you’ll notice that the first season premiered after Loki season 1, when the Sacred Timeline blossomed into a multiverse and all of a sudden all these new stories emerged. That was when we started telling those stories in What If…? And at the end of season 2, when the Watcher takes Peggy to look out at the multiverse, it’s taken the form of the tree of stories that Loki sits in the middle of at the end of Loki season 2. So the culmination of season 3 and of the series itself does fit in to the overall MCU tapestry in that way. That being said, there’s infinite stories to tell with What If…?, and time will tell whether we make more. But for now it is, I think, a beautiful way to end this era and to culminate the story of the Watcher.”

However, he does tease that the series could return at a later date. The series will air new episodes daily through December 29. Winderbaum teased the following about the series finale:

“I think What If…? should feel like a warm blanket. It’s a holiday release, it’s a new one every morning, it’s a little gift you get as you’re home with your family over the holidays to watch while you’re drinking your morning coffee or hot chocolate. And it has that joy and that warmth and that glow of the season, because these characters are very human and they are at times super-funny, but at times have to really deal with some life lessons. And so there’s a sense of melancholy. The ending is both happy and sad. And certainly for me, having worked on this for so long and for this being the show that launched the studio, it is very bittersweet.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Marvel series? Will you be sad to see it end?