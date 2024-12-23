Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

The Hunting Party: Investigators Track Killers from Top-Secret Prison in New NBC Series Trailer

by Regina Avalos,

The Hunting Party TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: David Astorga/NBC)

The Hunting Party is coming soon to NBC, and the network is giving viewers a look at the new series with the release of a teaser trailer.

Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia star in the series as an elite team of investigators to track the escapees of a top-secret, off-the-books prison.

The violent criminals escaped after an explosion at the facility. Former FBI agent Rebecca Henderson must find out the cause of the blast and track down the escapees with her team.

The teaser trailer for The Hunting Party is below. The series premieres on February 3rd.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series on NBC?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x