Friday TV Ratings: Children Ruin Everything, Fire Country, Happy’s Place, NCAA Football, NCAA Basketball

Friday, December 20, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Children Ruin Everything.  Specials: National Christmas Tree Lighting and Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays. Sports: NCAA Basketball: St. John’s at Providence and NCAA Football: CFP First Round: Indiana at Notre Dame. Reruns: Fire Country, Happy’s Place, Dateline NBC, The Conners, and Bob ♥ Abishola.

ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



