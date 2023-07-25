ALF: Ryan Reynolds Revives Sitcom Character for Maximum Effort Channel

ALF is coming back to life. Ryan Reynolds has revived the ‘80s sitcom character for his Maximum Effort Channel, an offshoot of his advertising and marketing agency. Past episodes of the NBC sitcom will stream on the new channel and viewers will see new sponsored segments, called Maximum Moments, featuring the furry alien during the episodes.

Starring Paul Fusco, Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson, and Benji Gregory, the 1986-90 series follows an alien life form (aka ALF) from Melmac who crash lands on Earth and lives with a suburban family. Following the cancellation, the outspoken cat-chasing alien (brought to life by puppeteer Fusco) has returned in a TV movie, a TV Land talk show, and various cameos.

Reynolds launched the linear Maximum Effort channel on FuboTV in June with a new series titled Bedtime Stories with Ryan.

Reynolds said the following about reviving the ALF character, per THR:

At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining. Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!

What do you think? Are you a fan of ALF? Would you like to see the character return in a new series?