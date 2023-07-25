Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Rick and Morty: Season Seven; Producers Give Update on Adult Swim Series

by Regina Avalos,

Rick and Morty TV show on Adult Swim: (canceled or renewed?)

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty is in the midst of its 70-episode order for Adult Swim, and viewers now know where the series’ production stands. At a panel celebrating the tenth anniversary of the adult animated series at Comic-Con International: San Diego, producer Steve Levy gave attendees an update on the series.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the series follows the adventures of Rick and Morty – a mad scientist grandfather and kindhearted grandson duo who have adventures across multiple realities. The voice cast includes Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke. Roiland’s lead characters are being recast after his relationship with the network ended following legal issues earlier this year.

CBR.com shared the following update:

The show’s producer Steve Levy provided various updates, confirming that the seventh season is “in the can.” He also revealed that the eighth season has also been written, while the ninth season is well underway. Levy and company teased the seventh season with a cold open featuring the alien race Numbericons and Water-T., which were first seen in the second season.

Levy also provided updates on voice recasts following the termination of the series’ co-creator Justin Roiland, who also voiced several characters on the show, including the titular Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

The premiere date for Rick and Morty season seven will be announced later. The series is expected to return later this year.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this animated series on Adult Swim?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x