Rick and Morty: Season Seven; Producers Give Update on Adult Swim Series

Rick and Morty is in the midst of its 70-episode order for Adult Swim, and viewers now know where the series’ production stands. At a panel celebrating the tenth anniversary of the adult animated series at Comic-Con International: San Diego, producer Steve Levy gave attendees an update on the series.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the series follows the adventures of Rick and Morty – a mad scientist grandfather and kindhearted grandson duo who have adventures across multiple realities. The voice cast includes Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke. Roiland’s lead characters are being recast after his relationship with the network ended following legal issues earlier this year.

CBR.com shared the following update:

The show’s producer Steve Levy provided various updates, confirming that the seventh season is “in the can.” He also revealed that the eighth season has also been written, while the ninth season is well underway. Levy and company teased the seventh season with a cold open featuring the alien race Numbericons and Water-T., which were first seen in the second season. Levy also provided updates on voice recasts following the termination of the series’ co-creator Justin Roiland, who also voiced several characters on the show, including the titular Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

From the Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary at #SDCC, it has been confirmed that they have “all of S7 in the can, all of S8 written, and part of S9 written”! Plus, apparently Squanchy, Gene, Gearhead, and Mr. Poopybutthole will all be returning in the S7 premiere. pic.twitter.com/6VkFqCn6Rj — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 21, 2023

The premiere date for Rick and Morty season seven will be announced later. The series is expected to return later this year.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this animated series on Adult Swim?