Police 24/7: Season One Viewer Votes

Viewers follow sheriffs and police officers in the first season of the Police 24/7 TV show on The CW.

A CW law enforcement docu-series, the Police 24/7 TV show takes viewers along for the ride and follows police officers, on duty and off. The series delivers raw, unfiltered access into the world of sheriffs and police departments across the country as they serve and protect at all costs. You never know what to expect from drug busts to routine traffic stops, but these officers are ready 24/7 to keep their communities safe.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Police 24/7 TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Police 24/7 should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?