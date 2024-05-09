Police 24/7: Season Two — Has the CW’s Law Enforcement Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

The CW is trying a familiar kind of series. Has the Police 24/7 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Police 24/7, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A law enforcement docu-series airing on The CW television network, the Police 24/7 TV show takes viewers along for the ride and follows police officers, on duty and off. The series delivers raw, unfiltered access into the world of sheriffs and police departments across the country as they serve and protect at all costs. You never know what to expect from drug busts to routine traffic stops, but these officers are ready 24/7 to keep their communities safe.





Season One Ratings

The first season of Police 24/7 averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 463,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Police 24/7 stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 9, 2024, Police 24/7 has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Police 24/7 for season two? The show looks to be very inexpensive to produce, and shows with this sort of format (ala Cops and Live PD) typically draw a good number of viewers. The ratings are good, so I have no doubt Police 24/7 will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Police 24/7 cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Police 24/7 TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series instead?