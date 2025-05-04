Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Nine; Three Join BET Drama Series Ahead of Summer Premiere

Tyler Perry’s Sistas will return to BET with its ninth season this summer, and three new faces are joining the drama’s cast.

According to Deadline, Darone Okolie, Walnette Marie Santiago, and Sullivan Jones will have recurring roles in the series. The following was revealed about their roles:

“Okolie will play Roc, and Sullivan will play Dr. Vaughn, with both coming in as love interests for a couple of special ladies, sources close to production tell Deadline. Santiago will play Nia.”

KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Brian Jordan Jr., Angela “Angie” Beyincé, Branden Wellington, Chris Warren, and Kevin A. Walton star in the drama, which follows a group of single Black women and their friendship.

Sistas returns to BET on July 16th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this BET series? Do you plan to watch season nine this summer?