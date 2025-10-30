BMF: Cancelled by Starz; No Season Five But, Spin-Offs Still in Development

BMF will not be returning for a fifth season. Starz has canceled the series after four seasons on its network, but spin-offs for the series are still in development.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, and La La Anthony star in the series, which follows the rise of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) during the 1980s and 1990s.

Deadline shared the following about the possible reasons for BMF’s cancellation:

“While the network touted the show’s ratings across its run, a point of contention, we understand, was the declining relationship between executive producer Curtis “50” Jackson and the real-life Big Meech that stems back to 2024, when the latter was released from jail. At the time, Jackson accused Big Meech of having been a federal informant, an accusation Flenory vehemently denied. The relationship further fell apart when Big Meech appeared in a promo alongside Rick Ross, Jackson’s longtime rival. Their beef about the above, among other issues, often played out to broad audiences across social media platforms. We hear the feud was not the reason for the show’s cancellation. However, it did cause anxiety on the set of the third and fourth seasons as cast and crew wondered how long the show could continue, sources reveal.”

As for the spinoffs, sources tell Variety that those are still in development, but there are no other details about those shows at this time.

What do you think? Did you watch BMF? Were you hoping for a fifth season of the Starz series?