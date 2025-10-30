Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Monday TV Ratings: FBI, TV We Love, The Voice, 2025 World Series, NFL Football

Published:

FBI TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, October 27, 2025, ratingsNew episodes: The Neighborhood, DMV, FBI, Watson, The Voice, Brilliant Minds, and TV We Love. Sports: Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions and 2025 World Series Game 3. Reruns: Scrabble.

OTHER RATINGS
How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x