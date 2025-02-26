Sunday TV Ratings: Suits LA, Watson, Family Guy, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, America’s Funniest Home Videos

Menu

Published:

Suits: LA TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, February 23, 2025 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Tracker, Watson, The Equalizer, The Americas, Suits LA, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Family Guy, Grimsburg, The Great North, and Krapopolis.  Specials: Remember the Titans (2000), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and AFV: So Many Laughs, So Little Time.  Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Extracted.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



