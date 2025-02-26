Saturday TV Ratings: The Voice, I Am Joe Frazier, Hollywood Squares, NBA Basketball, NCAA Basketball

Saturday, February 22, 2025 ratings — New Episodes: (none). Specials: 56th NAACP Image Awards and I Am Joe Frazier. Sports: NBA Countdown, NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets and NCAA Basketball: Duke at Illinois. Reruns: Hollywood Squares, The Voice, and Saturday Night Live.

Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?