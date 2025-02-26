Menu

Saturday TV Ratings: The Voice, I Am Joe Frazier, Hollywood Squares, NBA Basketball, NCAA Basketball

Published:

The Voice TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Saturday, February 22, 2025 ratingsNew Episodes: (none)Specials: 56th NAACP Image Awards and I Am Joe Frazier.  Sports: NBA Countdown, NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets and NCAA Basketball: Duke at Illinois.  Reruns: Hollywood Squares, The Voice, and Saturday Night Live.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

