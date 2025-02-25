Baylen Out Loud: Season Two Renewal; TLC Orders More of Popular New Unscripted Series

Baylen Out Loud has not finished its first season yet, but fans of the breakout unscripted series do not have to worry about its future. TLC has renewed the series for a second season ahead of its finale, which premiered on January 13th.

The unscripted series follows Baylen Dupree as she lives with Tourette Syndrome. TLC revealed more about the renewal of the series:

“Today, TLC announced its brand-new series, Baylen Out Loud, will be renewed for a second season. The breakout series featuring the inspiring 22-year-old Baylen Dupree who lives with Tourette Syndrome, has been averaging a 1.26 L3 rating among women aged 25-54 and a 0.97 L3 rating among adults 25-54. Since its premiere on Monday, January 13, Baylen Out Loud has garnered over 14.7 million viewers across both linear and streaming platforms. The series is on track to become cable’s most-watched new unscripted series among adults and women 25-54 in nearly a year and currently ranks as cable’s #1 non-sports/non-news program on Monday nights in 2025td with adults and women 25-54 and 18-49. “We are incredibly proud of the success of Baylen Out Loud and are pleased to announce its renewal for a new season,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, U.S. Networks. “Baylen’s journey embodies TLC’s dedication to highlighting people from all walks of life, offering remarkable, yet relatable stories. Her transparency, humor, and strength have truly connected with viewers, and she continues to inspire us all.” Additionally, Baylen Out Loud has earned over 300 million views across TLC social media platforms, including nearly 200 million on Tik Tok alone. The original series has 22.5 million engagements and over 250,000 fan comments across social. New episodes of Baylen Out Loud premiere on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC and will be available to stream on Max the next day. There are three more episodes left, with the finale airing on March 10. Baylen Out Loud is produced by Michael Levitt Productions for TLC.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this TLC series? Will you watch season two when it premieres?