Mid-Century Modern: Hulu Sets Premiere Date for New Comedy from Will & Grace Creators

Mid-Century Modern has its premiere date. The new comedy will premiere next month on Hulu. It is from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, and the late Linda Lavin star in the comedy series which follows three gay best friends who move in together. Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judd Hirsch, Richard Kind, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman, Zane Phillips will also appear in the series.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

Mid-Century Modern follows three best friends – gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done. Mid-Century Modern stars Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, Nathan Lee Graham as Arthur Broussard and Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother.

Hulu will release all eight episodes of the series on March 28th.

