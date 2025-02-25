Leverage: Redemption: Season Three Premiere Date and Photos Released by Prime Video

Leverage: Redemption has its return date. The series will return with its third season in April on Prime Video. The first two seasons of the series aired on Amazon Freevee. The premiere date was announced with the release of several first-look photos and a poster.

Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon star in the series, which follows a Robin Hood-like group as they help people wronged by the rich.

Prime Video shared the following about season three:

“In Season 3 the team pits themselves against a power broker stealing the clean water under people’s feet and turning into dirty money, fight against a mayor who’s literally the judge and jury of his small town, outrun a mark who’s finally caught up with them mid-con, outhustle a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and bring down an industrialist exploiting child labor. All this while dodging an intricate plan of vengeance from a past enemy and working through the fallout of their new personal relationships. But no matter what, when someone needs help, they provide … Leverage.”

Leverage: Redemption returns on April 17th. More photos and the poster for season three are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?