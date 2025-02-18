Pradeeps of Pittsburgh: Prime Video Comedy Series Cancelled, No Season Two

Pradeeps of Pittsburgh will not be returning for a second season. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the comedy has been canceled. The series, originally ordered by Amazon Freevee in January 2023, premiered on Prime Video and Freevee in October 2024, just weeks before the free streaming service shut down.

Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee, Megan Hilty, Sahana Srinivasan, Arjun Sriram, Ashwin Sakthivel, Ethan Suplee, and Nicholas Hamilton starred in the series inspired by the life of creator Vijal Patel. It follows the first few months of the Pradeep family in America after leaving India.

Patel said the following about the cancellation:

“While it was profoundly disappointing to hear of Prime Video’s decision to not move forward with the second season of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, I am deeply proud of the show we created. I’m grateful to all the individuals who gave their all to bringing this complex and funny immigrant story to life.”

Patel had begun to work on scripts for a second season, but sadly those will never be seen.

