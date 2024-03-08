Dinner with the Parents: Amazon Freevee Sets Premiere Date for New Comedy Series

Dinner with the Parents has a premiere date. Amazon Freevee announced the premiere date for the new comedy series with the release of a trailer. The comedy, which is inspired by the British comedy Friday Night Dinner, was ordered by the streaming service in July 2022.

Before this series, others had tried to bring a version of the British comedy to the US three previous times. Greg Daniels made one attempt with Allison Janney and Tony Shalhoub starring, but it did not pass the pilot stage at NBC.

Starring Michaela Watkins, Dan Bakkedahl, Carol Kane, Henry Hall, Daniel Thrasher, and Jon Glaser, the Freevee series follows the Friday night dinners of the Langers.

Freevee revealed the following about the series:

“Today, Amazon Freevee announced the official April 18 premiere date and released the trailer for the new single-camera comedy series, Dinner with the Parents, about a weekly family get-together that always devolves into chaos. Every Friday evening, the closely-knit Langers prove that it takes those we love best to bring out our worst. On tonight’s menu: pranks, schemes, unwelcome neighbors, childhood crushes, at least one felony, many very bad decisions, and a scrumptious, freshly-baked apple crisp. The first four episodes of Dinner with the Parents will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. beginning on Thursday, April 18, with two additional episodes available each Thursday until the finale on May 9.”

The trailer for Dinner with the Parents is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?