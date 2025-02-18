Tamron Hall: Season Seven; Daytime Talk Show Renewed for 2025-26

Tamron Hall will not be leaving daytime television anytime soon. Her syndicated talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, has been renewed for another season and will air on ABC stations through the 2025-26 season.

Hall said the following about the renewal in a statement, according to Variety:

“It’s no secret I find inspiration in numbers. For many, the number seven represents a completion for us. For my team and I, season seven represents the continued growth of the show built by the Tam Fam. I am so excited to nurture and grow this special show.”

Debra OConnell, president of ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, also spoke about the renewal. She said:

“Tamron’s distinctive, thoughtful ability to tap into the meaningful issues of the day continue to resonate with her devoted ‘Tam Fam’ across ABC Owned Television Stations and the Hearst Television markets. With its unique combination of interesting newsmakers and enlightening conversation, I know the show will deliver an exceptional and riveting Season 7.”

Disney revealed that Tamron Hall is one of the top three “most-viewed syndicated talk shows on linear with total viewers.”

