The Kelly Clarkson Show: Season Seven Renewal Set for Syndicated Talk Series

The Kelly Clarkson Show is here to stay. NBCUniversal has renewed the talk show for a seventh season, keeping Clarkson on the air through 2026.

According to Deadline, The Kelly Clarkson Show averages 1.2 million viewers daily for season six.

Tracie Wilson, EVP of Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal, said the following about the series’ renewal:

“Kelly Clarkson is a national treasure. We couldn’t wait to announce another season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, fresh off the top-rated ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ in which Kelly hosted. There’s an appetite in talk for stories that entertain and inspire, and The Kelly Clarkson Show is a shining star that delivers for our stations and connects with viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways.”

In past years. The Kelly Clarkson Show has received a two-season renewal. This year, she has received a renewal for only one season.

