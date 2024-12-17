Silo: Seasons Three and Four, Apple TV+ Series Renewed Through Final Season

Silo is returning for more. Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi series for two more seasons, taking the series through its fourth and final season. Season two is currently airing on the streaming service.

Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins star in the series set in an apocalyptic future where the last 10,000 people on the planet live in a silo underground.

Showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost said the following about the renewal of Silo:

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons. With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, also spoke about the series. He said the following:

“The addictive, inventive and moving Silo has had us hooked since day one and we’ve loved watching global audiences become equally enamored with the world that Graham Yost has created. As we look to seasons three and four of this ambitious, character-driven sci-fi series, which will conclude Juliette Nichols’ journey and complete Hugh Howey’s epic trilogy of novels. We can’t wait for everyone to experience more of the show’s powerful performances led by the incomparable Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the unexpected twists, turns and surprises that we’ve come to expect from this very human story.”

Season two will air its finale on January 17th. The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to continue watching Silo?