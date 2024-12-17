The White Lotus: Season Three Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed by HBO

The White Lotus finally has a return date. Season three of the series will arrive on HBO in February. Season two of the series aired on the cable network in 2022.

The third season will follow the visitors of a Thai resort over the period of a week. Eight episodes have been produced for the season.

The cast of season three features Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

HBO shared the following about the characters they will play:

Leslie Bibb as KATE – one of three long-time friends on a girls’ trip after not having seen each other for a while Carrie Coon as LAURIE – one of three long-time friends on a girls’ trip after not having seen each other for a while Walton Goggins as RICK HATCHETT – a rugged man with a chip on his shoulder, traveling with his girlfriend Chelsea Sarah Catherine Hook as PIPER RATLIFF – a college senior and middle child to Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, Piper is a religion studies major Jason Isaacs as TIMOTHY RATLIFF – a wealthy businessman vacationing with his wife and three children Lalisa Manobal as MOOK – one of the health mentors for guests staying at The White Lotus Michelle Monaghan as JACLYN – one of three long-time friends on a girls’ trip after not having seen each other for a while Sam Nivola as LOCHLAN RATLIFF – Timothy and Victoria Ratliff’s youngest, a high school senior Lek Patravadi as SRITALA – one of the owners of The White Lotus and the visionary behind its wellness program Parker Posey as VICTORIA RATLIFF – vacationing with her husband and three children Natasha Rothwell as BELINDA – spa manager from The White Lotus in Hawaii Patrick Schwarzenegger as SAXON RATLIFF – the eldest son of Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, Saxon works for his father’s successful company Tayme Thapthimthong as GAITOK – a security guard at The White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood as CHELSEA – a free-spirit, traveling with her on-edge older boyfriend Rick

The White Lotus returns on February 16th. Check out the trailer for season three below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season three in February?