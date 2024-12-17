A Man on the Inside: Season Two; Ted Danson Comedy Series Renewed by Netflix

A Man on the Inside is returning for a second season. Netflix renewed the Ted Danson comedy series less than a month after its debut on the streaming service. Earlier this month, both Danson and creator Mike Schur expressed a willingness to continue the story of retired professor Charles as a private detective.

Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, and Kerry O’Malley starred in season one of the series. Season two will take Charles on a new case in a new location with new people surrounding him.

Schur said the following about the renewal:

“We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson. From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare).”

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series, also spoke about the series’ renewal. She said the following:

“A Man on The Inside found that sweet spot between funny, authentic and heartfelt, resonating across generations, and we are excited to continue this story with Mike, Ted, Universal Television and the entire team.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

A MAN ON THE INSIDE. SEASON 2. The heartwarming comedy series from Mike Schur and starring Ted Danson is set to return in 2025! pic.twitter.com/fUFsbuZHhW — Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2024

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two when it airs?