A Man on the Inside: Season Two? Creator Mike Schur and Star Ted Danson Are Ready for More of the Netflix Series

A Man on the Inside premiered on Netflix last week, and now some series viewers wonder if a second season is in the works.

Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, and Kerry O’Malley star in the series, which follows retired professor Charles as he goes undercover as a detective in a retirement home.

The creator of A Man on the Inside is totally game to do more of the series if Netflix wants it. Mike Schur said the following in an interview with THR:

“We pitched it to them as a series, not a limited thing. We won’t know the reality of that for a couple weeks at least, probably more like a month or two. But before the season was even over, we had started saying [a second season] could be this, could be this, and trying to figure out how it would be different and how it would be the same. He can’t go undercover at Pacific View anymore. Obviously, that ship has sailed. But what you have at the end of the season is a 76-year-old man with a new lease on life and a new sense of purpose and a new kind of fledgling career as an undercover detective. … You have a lot of building blocks for future seasons. I told Netflix, I’ll do this forever if you want to keep paying me to write seasons of a show where Ted Danson is an undercover detective. I will sign up for this through 2050 if you let me. “

Danson also has his fingers crossed. He said, “All of this depends on being picked up, obviously. Netflix has its system, so we won’t know that for a month, but we seem to be doing really well. We have, but it’s one of those things where you don’t want to go too far down that road, and it’s more of a fingers crossed kind of conversation.”

What do you think? Did you watch A Man on the Inside? Do you want to see Netflix renew this series for a second season?