The Americas: NBC Previews New Wildlife Series Narrated by Tom Hanks

The Americas will air on NBC in February, and a new trailer for the wildlife series has been released.

Tom Hanks will narrate the 10-episode series, focusing on the natural beauty of the land Americans call home. The program will also travel to Mexico and beyond to showcase nature below the equator.

NBC revealed the following about the mid-season series:

The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the world’s greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior, and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth’s most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. The Americas unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts; new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep sea hunting and some of nature’s strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. Each hourlong episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: “The Atlantic Coast,” “Mexico,” “The Wild West,” “The Amazon,” “The Frozen North,” “The Gulf Coast,” “The Andes,” “The Caribbean,” “The West Coast” and “Patagonia.”

The Americas arrives on February 23rd. The trailer for the new series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new NBC wildlife series starting in February?