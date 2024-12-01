Darby and Joan: Season Two Trailer Released for Acorn TV Drama Series

Darby and Joan will help Acorn TV close out 2024. The streaming service has announced a December 30th premiere date for season two of the Australian series and released a trailer. The series was renewed in June.

Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi star in the comedy-drama mystery series as a pair who met on the Australian outback and now investigate mysteries together.

Acorn TV revealed the following about the series’ return:

A year after their lives collided on an outback road, retired Australian detective Jack Darby (Brown) and English widowed nurse Joan Kirkhope (Scacchi) have forged a deep friendship amid shared investigative adventures. But Jack’s story has only just begun – he’s determined to clear his name of the unexplained cloud hanging over his career. Despite the potential danger – or perhaps because of it – Joan insists on helping Jack with his quest. As they travel through Queensland’s picturesque landscapes solving mysteries along the way, Jack and Joan’s relationship will be tested. An escapist adventure where a new mystery awaits around every bend in the road, Darby and Joan ask: can you find yourself in the middle of nowhere?

The trailer for season two of Darby and Joan is below.

