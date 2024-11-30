The Talk: CBS Sets End Date for Cancelled Daytime Series

The final air date for The Talk has been announced. The daytime talk show will air its final episode on December 20th with hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood. The guests for the final week of episodes were not revealed, but big holiday giveaways are planned for the final week.

The new daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates will replace The Talk. The series will premiere on the network on February 24th. Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit star in the CBS series set in a wealthy gated community just outside Washington DC. It follows the Dupree family and those connected to them.

CBS revealed more about the end of The Talk in a press release.

“THE TALK will air its final week of live shows from Monday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 20 with hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood welcoming an array of guests and big holiday giveaways all week long. In December alone, THE TALK will gift more than $2.5 million in giveaways to the show’s loyal audience. Over the show’s 15-season run, THE TALK will have aired 2,993 episodes, garnered over 70 awards and nominations, promoted over 10,800 guests, gifted over $103 million in giveaways and welcomed over 250,000 audience members. The farewell series finale will air live on Friday, Dec. 20 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, PT/CT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+. THE TALK debuted on Oct. 18, 2010, as part of CBS’ daytime programming block. THE TALK airs weekdays (2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, PT/CT) on the CBS Television Network and streams on Paramount+. CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood. The show also features celebrity guest interviews, musical performances and cooking segments, as well as human interest stories. Multi-Emmy Award winner Rob Crabbe is executive producer and showrunner with Ianthe Jones serving as co-executive producer. THE TALK has earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards (Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment in 2016 and 2018; writing in 2015; host in 2017) and 58 nominations. THE TALK also won the People’s Choice Award (2016) for Daytime TV Hosting Team and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series (2016).”

