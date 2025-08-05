Let the Devil In: MGM+ Previews Documentary Series About Tragedy in a New Jersey Small Town

Let the Devil In is coming soon. MGM+ announced that the docuseries will premiere later this month with the release of a trailer.

“LET THE DEVIL IN is a haunting and mysterious four-episode documentary series about a decades-old tragedy that destroyed one family and ignited the darkest fears of a small New Jersey town. For the first time, witnesses, friends, and community members try to make sense of the unthinkable events, some believing that Satan took hold of a vulnerable teen boy, while others believe that far more earthly demons were to blame.”

The series arrives on August 31st. Check out the trailer below.

