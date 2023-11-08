Chapelwaite: Cancelled by MGM+ Despite Season Two Being in Development

Chapelwaite will not be returning for a second season. MGM+ has canceled the period drama based on Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King after one season.

Starring Adrien Brody, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Ens, Sirena Gulamgaus, Ian Ho, and Eric Peterson, the series follows a man as he raises his three daughters on his own after the death of his wife.

Per Deadline, co-creator and executive producer Jason Filardi said the following about the show’s cancellation on X,

“I’m afraid Captain Boone’s story ends on that beach of weathered, Maine sand. There will be no Season 2. Thank you to all the Chapelwaite fans!”

Chapelwaite aired its first season on EPIX, and it was renewed for a second season in February 2022. The network became MGM+ earlier this year.

What do you think? Were you looking forward to Chapelwaite season two? Are you sad that the series has been canceled?