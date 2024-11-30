Virgin River: Season Six Trailer Released by Netflix Leading Up to the Big Wedding

Virgin River is returning to Netflix in December, and the streaming service is giving fans another look at what is ahead for Mel and Jack and the residents of the small California town. The series has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, and Mark Ghanime star in the romantic drama series set in the town of the fictional town of Virgin River.

The series follows midwife and nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Breckenridge) after she moves to the town following the death of her husband. Small-town life is not dull in Virgin River. Mel finds love, but the residents around her all lead their own complicated lives while she deals with her issues.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith teased the following about season six of Virgin River, per Tudum:

“I knew this season needed to be the wedding season. It was time. It felt like a great event to build around, so everybody had as much forethought and time to plan as possible … It felt very Virgin River in its production — the ambition of it, and that we’re a small group of people that care about something so much: the fans. So we just busted our humps to get it done.”

Below, check out the trailer, poster, and more photos for season six of the Netflix series. The series returns on December 19th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Virgin River? Will you watch season six next month?