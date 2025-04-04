Menu

The Rookie: Season Eight Renewal; Nathan Fillion Series to Return on ABC

by Trevor Kimball,

The Rookie TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 8?

(Photo: Disney/Mike Taing)

John Nolan and his comrades will be back on the beat for the 2025-26 TV season. ABC has renewed The Rookie for an eighth season. The show’s seventh season of 18 episodes finishes airing next month.

A police drama series, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Jenna Dewan, Shawn Ashmore, and Lisseth Chavez. In the story, John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania who owns a construction company. He gives up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy, is the oldest rookie on the force, and eventually becomes a training officer. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), undercover officer Lucy Chen (O’Neil), and enthusiastic rookie Celina Juarez (Chavez).

Airing on Tuesday nights, the seventh season of The Rookie averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.17 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season six, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership.

ABC announced the renewal via social media. The network’s expected to release its Fall schedule in the coming weeks.

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Rookie TV series? Are you glad to hear it’s been renewed? How long do you think it should continue on ABC?

